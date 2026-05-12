Peddi Trailer Launch Venue Shifted

There was strong buzz that the makers of Peddi were planning to host a massive trailer launch event in North India as part of the film’s Hindi market promotions. Reports suggested that cities such as Bhopal, Lucknow, and Indore were being explored for the high-profile event.

However, the team has now reportedly decided to shift the launch venue to Mumbai. The trailer of the Ram Charan-starrer is set to be unveiled at a grand event in the city on May 18, with arrangements already progressing at a brisk pace.

Though the makers have not officially commented on the sudden change in plans, Mumbai is believed to have been chosen considering promotional convenience and wider media reach.

Helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead opposite Ram Charan.

Slated for release on June 4, the film holds significant importance for Ram Charan, especially after the underwhelming response to Game Changer. The actor is said to be pinning high hopes on Peddi, which is expected to be a key project in his career lineup.