NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date and Latest Updates

The National Testing Agency has officially cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination that was conducted on May 3 following serious allegations of irregularities and possible paper leaks.

The announcement has created concern among lakhs of medical aspirants across the country. The government has also ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Why Was NEET UG 2026 Cancelled?

The NTA did not directly mention the term “paper leak” in its official statement. However, the cancellation came after reports of suspicious activities and alleged malpractice linked to the exam surfaced from multiple regions.

According to reports, investigators recovered a handwritten “suggestion paper” in which nearly 120 questions reportedly matched the actual NEET UG 2026 question paper. These allegations raised concerns over the fairness and integrity of the examination process.

Following the controversy, the central government decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI for a detailed probe. The NTA stated that it would fully cooperate with the investigation agencies.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Details

The NTA has confirmed that the examination will be conducted again on fresh dates, which will be announced separately through official channels.

Students do not need to submit fresh applications for the re-examination. The agency clarified that all existing application details, including exam centre preferences and candidate information, will automatically remain valid for the new exam cycle.

New Admit Cards Will Be Issued

Although registrations will remain unchanged, candidates will receive fresh admit cards for the re-exam. These hall tickets can be downloaded from the official NTA website once the revised schedule is announced.

The agency also confirmed that no additional examination fee will be collected from students. Examination fees already paid by candidates will be refunded as part of the revised process.

Students Asked to Follow Official Updates

Officials have advised students and parents to regularly check the official NTA portals for updates regarding:

Revised examination dates

Admit card release schedule

Exam centre information

Important instructions for candidates

The fresh exam schedule is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Also read: NEET UG 2026 Cancelled Over Alleged Paper Leak