NEET UG 2026 Cancelled Over Alleged Paper Leak

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination that was held on May 3, 2026. The decision was taken after reports of alleged paper leaks and exam irregularities created concerns about the fairness of the exam.

According to reports, the Government of India approved the cancellation after central agencies and law enforcement officials shared investigation findings with the NTA. A CBI investigation has also been ordered to look into the alleged malpractice linked to the exam.

NEET UG is one of India’s biggest medical entrance exams and is conducted for admission into MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses across the country. This year, more than 22 lakh students appeared for the examination.

Reports say that suspicion increased after investigators found claims about a “guess paper” that allegedly matched several questions from the original exam paper. Authorities are now checking whether a larger paper leak network was involved.

The NTA has confirmed that the examination will be conducted again, and fresh exam dates will be announced separately soon. Students do not need to submit a new application form, as previous registration details are expected to be carried forward for the re-exam.

Many students and parents across the country have reacted strongly to the decision. While some welcomed the move to ensure fairness, others expressed concern over stress, preparation pressure, and uncertainty about the new exam schedule.