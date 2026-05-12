May 13 Bank Holiday or not?

Many customers are checking whether Wednesday, May 13, 2026, is a bank holiday in India. According to the current banking calendar, tomorrow is expected to be a normal working day in most parts of the country, as there is no major national festival, public event, or special occasion scheduled for a nationwide bank closure.

Will Banks Remain Open on May 13?

Yes, banks across most states are likely to remain open on May 13, 2026. Public sector banks, private banks, rural banks, and cooperative banks are expected to function normally during regular business hours.

Customers should be able to access:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque clearing services

Branch banking operations

Loan and account services

ATM and digital banking facilities

Any State-Wise Bank Holiday Tomorrow?

At present, there are no widely observed state-level bank holidays announced for May 13. However, certain states or regions may occasionally observe local holidays due to:

Regional festivals

State-specific celebrations

Administrative notifications

Election-related closures in select districts

Customers are advised to confirm with local branches if they are expecting any regional holiday declaration.

Online Banking Services to Continue

Even in areas where local branch closures may occur, digital banking services such as:

UPI transactions

Mobile banking

Internet banking

ATM services

will continue to remain available without interruption.

No RBI Nationwide Holiday on May 13

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s standard holiday schedule, May 13 is not listed as a nationwide banking holiday. Since the date falls on a regular weekday and does not coincide with a major festival or public holiday, normal banking operations are expected across India.

Conclusion

To sum up, May 13, 2026, is not a nationwide bank holiday in India. Banks are expected to stay open in most states, and customers can carry out regular banking activities as usual.

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