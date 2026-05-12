May 13 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors and traders wondering whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on May 13 can continue their trading activities without interruption. Tomorrow is a regular working day, and there is no stock market holiday scheduled for May 13, 2026.

Both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE Limited will function normally on Wednesday, May 13. Equity trading, derivatives trading, currency trading, and commodity market sessions are all expected to operate as per usual market timings.

Is the Stock Market Closed on May 13?

No, the stock market is not closed on May 13. Since there are no festivals, national holidays, special observances, or government-declared market holidays tomorrow, trading activities will continue normally across Indian exchanges.

Market participants can carry out:

Equity trading

Futures and options (F&O) trading

Commodity trading

Currency derivatives trading

Intraday and delivery trades

without any holiday-related restrictions.

NSE and BSE Trading Timings for May 13

The standard market timings for May 13 are expected to remain unchanged:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Closing session: 3:30 PM to 3:40 PM

Investors are advised to monitor official exchange announcements for any unexpected updates, though no closure has been announced as of now.

Why Is There No Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow?

Stock market holidays in India are generally declared for:

National holidays

Major religious festivals

Special government notifications

Weekend closures (Saturday and Sunday)

Since May 13 does not coincide with any major festival, public holiday, or special occasion, the market schedule remains unaffected.

Will Banks and Financial Services Operate Normally?

Most banking and financial services are also expected to function normally on May 13 in several states, as it is a standard business day. Online trading platforms, demat services, UPI payments, and brokerage operations are likely to continue without disruption.

Investors Should Keep These Things in Mind

Even on regular trading days, market volatility may occur due to:

Global market trends

Corporate earnings

Economic data releases

Foreign institutional investor (FII) activity

Crude oil and currency movements

Traders are advised to stay updated with live market news and company announcements before making investment decisions.

Conclusion

To sum up, May 13, 2026, is not a stock market holiday in India. The NSE and BSE will remain open for regular trading activities, as tomorrow is a normal working day without any festival or special occasion.

Also read: May 13 Bank Holiday or not?