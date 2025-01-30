He's got heaps ahead of him: Ian Healy thinks Smith could play until he’s 40

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Australian cricket great Ian Healy believes that veteran batter Steve Smith can play international cricket until the age of 40 after watching his batting against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Smith reached 10,000 Test runs milestone in the first innings at Galle where he also reached his 35th century in the format with a score of 141.

“I was so pleased, his batting his back. I thought he was clear-headed, and he was timing the ball beautifully, even in his defence. I'm saying he could play to 40 now. He's got heaps ahead of him," Healy told SENQ.

The 35-year-old joined Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting as Australians to get to 10,000 Test runs. Interestingly, all three were captains of the Test team when they made their 10,000th run.

Flicking left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya for a single to mid-on in his 205th innings, the fifth fastest batter by innings to reach 10,000 Test runs.

“He’s one of his greatest and his record is statistically like that, he's right up there. He'll always get mentioned in maybe the top three and definitely top five. He’s up with Allan Border, Ricky Ponting, Don Bradman, Steve Waugh and Greg Chappell.”

Smith has compiled his 10000 runs at an average of over 55, with for Sri Lankan batter Kumar Sangakkara the only batter beyond the 10,000 figure with a better return (57.40). Among active players, only Joe Root's tally of 12,972 Test runs is higher than Smith's.

In terms of matches, only Brian Lara (111) has gotten to the milestone in fewer Tests than Smith's 115. Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara (all took 195 innings) and Ricky Ponting (196) are the only batters to have reached it in fewer innings.

Smith finished the opening day on Wednesday in Galle unbeaten on 104, with the right-hander bringing up his 35th Test century later in the day to help the Aussies amass a big score of 330/2 in the first Test.

His mammoth innings of 141, which ended on day 2, alongside Usman Khawaja, who is batting at 204, took Australia to 475/3 at lunch on Day 2.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.