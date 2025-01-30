South Korea: Black boxes retrieved from fire-destroyed Air Busan plane; French team to join probe

Seoul, Jan 30 (IANS) South Korean authorities on Thursday retrieved black boxes from an Air Busan passenger plane that caught fire at a South Korean airport earlier this week, as they sought safety measures in the run-up to launching a probe, the land ministry said.

On Tuesday, the Airbus plane operated by budget carrier Air Busan and bound for Hong Kong caught fire at Gimhae International Airport in the country's southern city of Busan before takeoff. All 176 people on board were safely evacuated using an escape slide, though seven suffered minor injuries, Yonhap news agency reported.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, though some raised the possibility of the fire having been caused by a portable battery or other items stored in an overhead bin.

The aviation and railway accident investigation board under the ministry held a meeting with local police, firefighting agencies and the National Forensic Service on Thursday to discuss how to ensure safety in conducting a joint probe, as 35,000 pounds of fuel was stored at the wings of the plane.

They are expected to decide on detailed plans for investigation after visiting the scene to check relevant circumstances and safety measures later in the day.

"If the plane catches fire again over the course of a probe, it could explode," an official said. "We will decide whether to defuel the plane, though it seems challenging because the fuselage was damaged."

Later in the day, a French team of investigators will arrive at the airport to take part in the investigation, as a rule by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) calls for the participation of a nation that manufactures an affected plane in a probe.

Investigators retrieved black boxes from the jet earlier in the day, according to officials.

Some passengers said that they spotted a flame in an overhead bin in the plane's rear left, which came along with crackling sounds and smoke.

"We will keep all possibilities open to find the exact cause of the fire," a ministry official said.

In January, a fire broke out at an Air Busan plane before takeoff, which was caused by a portable battery held by a passenger.

As similar incidents have been reported recently, calls have grown for tougher rules on carry-on luggage acceptance.

Investigators plan to review relevant regulations and the air carrier's potential responsibility regarding the implementation of safety rules and the handling of the incident, as well as the possibility of terrorism despite no signs of terrorist involvement having been detected so far, according to officials.

The incident took place less than a month after a Jeju Air passenger plane crashed at Muan International Airport, killing all but two of the 181 people on board. It was the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil.

