Sachin-Jigar on performing at Kala Ghoda: It’s celebration of India’s diverse cultural heritage

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Music duo Sachin-Jigar recently opened up about their upcoming performance at the renowned Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, describing it as a celebration of India's rich and diverse cultural heritage.

The duo expressed their excitement about showcasing their music at one of the country's most prestigious art festivals, emphasizing the importance of honouring India’s artistic roots. The celebrated composer duo will perform for the first time at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Asia’s largest multidisciplinary street arts festival. Set to take place at the historic Asiatic Library Steps on February 1st, their performance is expected to be one of the major highlights of this year’s event.

Speaking about their much-anticipated setlist, Sachin-Jigar shared, “Kala Ghoda is more than just a cultural festival; it’s a celebration of creativity, artistry, and India’s diverse cultural heritage. To be performing at such an esteemed event, especially after an incredible 2024, feels surreal.”

“We are beyond excited to create an experience that will stay with the audience long after the night ends. Our setlist will be a mix of our biggest hits, fan favorites, including ‘Aaj Ki Raat,’ ‘Apna Bana Le,’ and ‘Aayi Nai,’ ensuring a musical journey that resonates with everyone attending,” they added.

Meanwhile, Sachin and Jigar have created chart-topping hits with tracks from "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," "Munjya," "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video," and their latest success, the 2024 blockbuster "Stree 2."

Their upcoming slate of projects includes "Ikkis," "Param Sundari," and "Thama" with Maddock, "Naadaniyaan" with Dharma Productions and "Maalik" with Tips Films.

The music composers are known for their musical compositions in Hindi and Gujarati films.

For the unversed, the duo, introduced by Amit Trivedi, first collaborated as arrangers for Rajesh Roshan before becoming assistants to Pritam, who had the most significant impact on their musical journey.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.