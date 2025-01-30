Srisailam to Become a World Class Tourist Hub

A high-level meeting, led by A. Vidyavathi, Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, was held in Srisailam on Wednesday. The meeting included key officials like Amrapali Kata, Managing Director of AP Tourism Development Corporation, Vishnu Charan, Joint Collector of Nandyal, Srinivas, Executive Officer of Srisailam Devastanam, and other representatives from the district administration.

The main goal of the meeting was to discuss ways to enhance the tourist experience in Srisailam. As part of the government’s initiative to boost tourism across India, three major destinations Srisailam, Dwaraka, and Khajuraho have been chosen to be developed into world-class tourist hubs. The plan is to provide a seamless and enriching experience for visitors.

This meeting, held in Srisailam, is the first of many discussions with local administration and stakeholders. These discussions aim to identify existing gaps and come up with solutions for better tourist services and amenities. The Government of India, in partnership with the state government, is committed to addressing challenges in the tourism sector.

Action plans are being developed for short-term, medium-term, and long-term improvements over the next 6-8 months. This collaborative effort between the Ministry of Tourism, the state government, local administration, and various stakeholders aims to transform Srisailam into a world-class tourist hub. The focus will be on providing visitors with an unforgettable and smooth experience.

With these efforts, Srisailam is set to become a key destination for both domestic and international tourists, offering them a unique and enjoyable experience that highlights the region’s rich cultural and spiritual significance.