Joint forces start search operation for ultras in J&K’s Doda district

Jammu, Jan 30 (IANS) Joint forces on Thursday launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Doda district following information about suspected movement of terrorists in the area.

Officials said that a joint operation was launched by the police and the CRPF in Dorthy, Basti and adjacent forests areas in Bhaderwah area of Doda district.

“The operation was started at 8.30 am today. Information about the suspected movement of terrorists was given by some locals, who said they had noticed suspicious activities in the area”, officials said.

Security forces on Wednesday raided 25 locations in Rajouri district to investigate the network of Overground Workers (OGWs) of terrorists in the region.

“Rajouri police conducted extensive searches at 25 locations across the district including Rajouri, Naushera, Thanamandi, Dharhal, Koteranka, Budhal, Manjakot, and Chingus.

“These searches were conducted as part of an investigation linked to a Case FIR No. 447/2024 registered at the police station Rajouri.

“This case pertains to a terrorist network active in Rajouri which with the connivance of proscribed terrorist organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been working to activate OGWs in Jammu and Kashmir to initiate, organise and execute terror-related activities. “During the searches, incriminating material and important documents were recovered and seized”, officials said.

J&K DGP, Nalin Prabhat, along with senior officers, visited the forward operating bases in Jammu’s Kathua and Doda border on Wednesday.

The DGP interacted with the security forces, reviewed security scenarios and emphasised on operational alertness.

The Army and the security forces have heightened their vigil after the terrorists carried out some dastardly attacks during the last quarter of 2024. These attacks were carried out on October 20, 2024 in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district, on October 24 in Botapathri area of Gulmarg and on November 2 last year in Srinagar city.

As many as 10 civilians including six non-local workers of an infrastructure construction firm and a local doctor were killed at Gagangir, while two civilians working as Army porters were killed in Botapathri area of Gulmarg and one woman was killed in a terrorist grenade attack in Srinagar on November 2 last year.

Two Army soldiers were killed in the Botapathri attack.

