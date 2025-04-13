‘Hotspot of silent suffering’: Gujarat’s suicide crisis deepens

Gandhinagar, April 13 (IANS) A case of suspected mass suicide in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district has brought renewed attention to the growing mental health and social crisis unfolding quietly across the state.

On April 12, a family of five - parents and their three teenage children - allegedly consumed poison at their home in Vadali town. While the motive behind the extreme step is still unclear, police have confirmed the deaths of the parents, 42-year-old Vinu Sagar and his 40-year-old wife Kokilaben, while their children, aged 17 to 19, are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Himmatnagar.

Neighbours reported that all five family members began vomiting early Saturday morning. An ambulance was called, and the family was rushed to a private hospital before being referred to the district hospital for advanced care. The local police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the possible reasons behind the suspected suicide attempt. While no note has been recovered so far, officials have not ruled out financial or psychological stress as potential triggers.

On April 13, in Vadodara city, another tragedy unfolded. Abhishek Sharma, a 19-year-old engineering student from Jammu and Kashmir studying at the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU), was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the common room of his hostel.

CCTV footage revealed that he took the extreme step at around 6:30 am when no one was present. Police officials noted that Sharma had recently lost his father and had become withdrawn, emotional turmoil that may have led to the fatal decision.

These cases are not isolated ones. Gujarat has witnessed a steady and alarming rise in suicides over the past few years.

According to the latest report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Gujarat reported 9,475 suicide deaths in 2022, an increase of over 1,000 cases compared to the previous year.

This makes Gujarat one of the top five states in India in terms of year-on-year growth in suicide numbers.

Major cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara continue to report high numbers, and rural and semi-urban districts like Sabarkantha are increasingly emerging as hotspots of silent suffering.

In comparison, states like Maharashtra (16,112), Tamil Nadu (15,724), and Madhya Pradesh (14,965) report higher absolute numbers, but Gujarat’s increasing rate is what has experts concerned.

“The state has historically had a lower suicide rate, but in recent years, we are seeing a sharp climb, especially among youth and in rural belts,” says a health expert.

One of the most concerning trends is the rise in family suicides and collective suicide attempts involving parents and children in the state.

India has witnessed a steep rise in student suicides, and Gujarat is no exception. NCRB data shows that over 13,000 students across India died by suicide in 2022, and Gujarat accounts for more than 800 of those cases, most aged between 15 to 25.

“The pressure to perform, isolation, and a lack of emotional literacy all combine into a dangerous mix,” says experts

Experts say that these are often driven by a complex mix of economic hardship, personal trauma, and lack of access to mental health support.

Sabarkantha, with its predominantly agrarian economy, has been affected by inconsistent rainfall and declining farm incomes. Many families have accumulated debts they struggle to repay, pushing them into a state of hopelessness.

“Mental health remains an under-addressed issue in Gujarat,” says health expert.

Gujarat has only 0.07 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, far below the national average. Public health systems are overstretched, especially in rural areas where there is limited awareness and accessibility to mental health care.

Also, stigma around depression and anxiety remains high, often deterring individuals from seeking timely help.

Moreover, the burden of expectations on youth is another growing pressure point. From academic performance to job insecurity, young people - particularly in families with limited resources - face an uphill battle.

Cases of student suicides and self-harm linked to exam stress or unemployment have seen a significant rise across the state.

In the above-mentioned cases, the fact that the children were teenagers raises further questions about the emotional environment they were navigating.

The state government has launched several initiatives aimed at suicide prevention and mental health support, including helplines and school counseling programs.

However, experts argue that these efforts fall short of addressing the scale and depth of the crisis.

What is needed is a more systemic approach that includes community-based mental health outreach, financial counseling, and social support for families in distress.

