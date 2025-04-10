Stock Market Holiday Today due to Mahavir Jayanti: BSE, NSE Shut Down on April 10

It is a hoilday for Indian stock market today, April 10, on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti.

Indian stock market exchanges, BSE and NSE, remain shut today.

With this, the stocks, futures and options won't be traded today.

April 11, Friday, Stock Market is open.

However, April 12, April 13 and April 14 remain holidays for Indian Stock Market.

While April 12 and April 13 are Saturday and Sunday respectively, April 14 marks the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of Indian constitution. Considering this, BSE and NSE will be shut down on April 14.