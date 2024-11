17 Bank Holidays in December 2024: Check the Complete List

It is just a few days before December begins after November. Like every month, this time also, banks have holidays. Though these holidays are not uniform, there are different types of them. As per law, the Reserve Bank of India brings out a holiday calendar for all banks every month.

Reserve Bank of India has published a list of bank holidays in December 2024. There are reportedly 17 bank holidays in December as per RBI, some falling during weekends and festivals.

Here's a list of bank holidays in December 2024:

December 1 - Sunday (World AIDS Day) - Holiday at all India banks

December 3 - Tuesday (St. Francis Xavier Day) - Holiday at Goa

December 8 - Sunday (Weekend holiday)

December 10 - Tuesday (Human Rights Day) - State Bank holiday in all the States

December 11 - Wednesday (Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day, Christmas Eve) - State Bank holiday in Mizoram, Meghalaya, Punjab and Chandigarh

December 14 - Saturday (Second Saturday) - State Bank holiday everywhere

December 15 - Sunday (Weekend holiday)

December 18 - Wednesday (Guru Ghasidas Jayanti) - State Bank holiday in Chandigarh

December 19 - Thursday (Goa Liberation Day) - State Bank holiday in Goa

December 22 - Sunday (Weekend holiday)

December 24 - Tuesday (Christmas Eve) - Bank holiday in Mizoram, Meghalaya, Punjab, and Chandigarh

December 25 - Wednesday (Christmas) - Bank holiday across India

December 26 - Thursday (Boxing Day, Kwanzaa) - Bank holiday across India

December 28 - Saturday (Fourth Saturday) - Bank holiday across India

December 29 - Sunday (Weekend holiday)

December 30 - Monday (Tam Lu Losar) - Bank holiday in Sikkim

December 31- Tuesday (New Year's Eve) - Bank holiday Mizoram

