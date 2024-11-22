Ex-Zomato Employee Defends CEO's Rs 20 Lakh fee for Job Offer

In a bizarre job announcement, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal revealed that the company was seeking a Chief of Staff to whom it would require Rs 20 lakh to take up the role. The job had already received more than 18,000 applications, asking the chosen candidate to work from the headquarters at Gurugram.

According to Arnav Gupta, erstwhile consumer engineering head at Zomato, the job value is more than Rs 20 lakh. Gupta justified Goyal's thinking by stating that the person selected for the job would learn more than they would in an MBA program.

It requires a willingness to learn new things and be keen to grow in life. There is no experience required for it, and anybody can apply for the post. The recruitment process has already started, and Goyal will soon announce the selected candidate.

The selected candidate will need to work with some companies such as Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, and Feeding India NGO incubated by Zomato. He/She has to contribute to their growth in some way or another.

As expected, many applicants have shown interest and applied for the job by Goyal, who once posted such a unique offer. Though some questioned the logic of paying Rs 20 lakh for a job, others appreciated the innovative thinking of Goyal. Only time will tell if Goyal's experiment pays off, but one thing is sure: Zomato's unique job offer has certainly generated a lot of buzz in the job market.

Update: I am looking for a chief of staff for myself. pic.twitter.com/R4XPp3CefJ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 20, 2024

I know people are commenting various stupid things about "paid internship" Leaving this note here as someone who got the chance to work 1 year with @deepigoyal, if you're looking for a career in Management Consulting / Strategy, this is worth waaaay more than ₹20L! — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) November 20, 2024

