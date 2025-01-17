Zomato CEO Apologizes and Calls Extra Charge on Veg Meals Stupid Decision

Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal, recently apologized after a LinkedIn user highlighted an issue with extra charges on vegetarian meal orders. The problem came to light when Rohit Ranjan, Assistant Vice President of E-commerce at Route To Market, shared his frustration on LinkedIn about paying more for vegetarian deliveries. He jokingly referred to the extra charge as a “luxury tax” on vegetarian food, saying, "Being a vegetarian in India these days feels like a curse."

Ranjan’s post quickly went viral and caught the attention of Zomato's CEO. In response, Goyal acknowledged the issue, calling the extra charge “absolutely stupid” and apologized for it. He assured customers that the additional fee would be removed immediately and promised to address the issue within the team to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Rohit Ranjan thanked Goyal for his quick action and said he was surprised that the issue was successfully resolved. The conversation sparked many reactions from LinkedIn users, with some commenting humorously about the situation. One user joked, “Someone at Zomato got an earful,” while another wrote, “Looks like Zomato is learning from ‘Someone’ to tax everything.”

Zomato’s prompt apology and action helped clear up the confusion, but the incident highlighted the ongoing challenges companies face when it comes to customer service and pricing transparency.