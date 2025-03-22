Zomato Renamed as Eternal Limited – Effective March 20

Zomato is set to undergo a corporate rebranding as 'Eternal Limited', following approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The change will take effect from March 20, the company announced.

Despite the name change at the corporate level, Zomato's food delivery business will continue under the same brand name, ensuring no disruption for users. The update primarily affects the company's corporate identity and stock ticker.

Under the new name, Eternal Limited will manage four key businesses: Zomato, Blinkit, Distrikt, and Hyperpure. This move aligns with the company’s vision to expand beyond food delivery and strengthen its diverse portfolio.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal first introduced this rebranding initiative in February 2025. Now, with regulatory approval, the company is set to officially transition to its new identity in the coming days.