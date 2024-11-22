Bihar BJP leaders strategise campaign plan at Giriraj Singh's Delhi residence (Ld)

Patna, Nov 22 (IANS) Bihar BJP's core committee meeting held on Friday at the residence of Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh in Delhi has laid out a strategic roadmap for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, said the party's state unit chief Dilip Jaiswal.

Prominent attendees included BJP state President Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary, Minister Mangal Pandey, Nitin Naveen, state in-charge Vinod Tawde, and other core group members.

After the discussions, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said the party finalised some key agendas and a structured plan to proceed with election preparations.

“The meeting focused on formulating strategies tailored to the 2025 Assembly elections, ensuring alignment with both national and regional political dynamics,” Jaiswal said while interacting with the media persons in Delhi.

Jaiswal emphasized the importance of the ongoing "Organisational Maha Parv", a party-wide initiative to revamp committees from the booth level to the national level. This reorganisation, conducted every six years, will conclude in December 2024, after which new committees will be constituted.

“The leaders deliberated on programmes and initiatives to be executed over the next six months,” Jaiswal said.

With this, the party is looking to a seamless transition into full-fledged election mode.

This meeting carries substantial political weight as the results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, set to be announced on Saturday, could influence BJP’s tactical decisions.

By commencing preparations early, the BJP has demonstrated its commitment to consolidating its position in Bihar. The party is keen on leveraging its organisational strength and aligning with coalition partners to address challenges and capitalize on opportunities leading up to 2025.

Sources have said that the BJP leaders also discussed the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar, which has recently faced internal friction over controversial statements by BJP leaders, such as Union Minister Giriraj Singh's remark comparing Ranchi to Karachi under the JMM government in Jharkhand.

This statement drew sharp criticism from the JD(U) leaders, highlighting ideological differences within the coalition.

Bihar Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Chaudhary distanced his party from the statement, clarifying that neither he nor the JD(U) supports such remarks.

Similarly, during Giriraj Singh's Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar reiterated the party's stance, emphasizing that JD(U) had no connection with Singh's remarks or the Yatra's agenda.

