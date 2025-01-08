AR Rahman's Advice for Anirudh

AR Rahman, the legendary composer recently shared valuable advice with fellow composer Anirudh Ravichander during the audio launch of the upcoming film Kadhalikka Neramillai. Rahman, who has revolutionized the Indian music industry over decades, praised Anirudh’s impressive contributions to South Indian cinema but urged him to explore more classical elements in his music.

AR Rahman remarked, “Anirudh is doing very good music. My small request to you is to have a classical version of the song so that the longevity is much more. Because when you do, it will reach the younger generation.”

AR Rahman appreciates Anirudh for doing good music for big hero films but also gives a friendly advice to learn and do more classical & raga based music which has more longevity; the younger/ next generation will also learn from it. #ARRahman #Anirudh pic.twitter.com/9nn6W7ovGE — Nivas Rahmaniac (@NivasPokkiri) January 7, 2025

This rare public advice comes at a time when Rahman is celebrating his 58th birthday, receiving warm wishes from fans and industry peers worldwide for his soulful and timeless contributions to music.

On the work front, Rahman has composed stirring tracks for the upcoming film Kadhalikka Neramillai, which is set to release on January 14, 2025.