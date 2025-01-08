AR Rahman's Advice for Anirudh

Jan 08, 2025, 13:00 IST
- Sakshi Post

AR Rahman, the legendary composer recently shared valuable advice with fellow composer Anirudh Ravichander during the audio launch of the upcoming film Kadhalikka Neramillai. Rahman, who has revolutionized the Indian music industry over decades, praised Anirudh’s impressive contributions to South Indian cinema but urged him to explore more classical elements in his music.

AR Rahman remarked, “Anirudh is doing very good music. My small request to you is to have a classical version of the song so that the longevity is much more. Because when you do, it will reach the younger generation.”

This rare public advice comes at a time when Rahman is celebrating his 58th birthday, receiving warm wishes from fans and industry peers worldwide for his soulful and timeless contributions to music.

On the work front, Rahman has composed stirring tracks for the upcoming film Kadhalikka Neramillai, which is set to release on January 14, 2025.


Read More:

Tags: 
A R Rahman
Anirudh Ravichander
Kadhalikka Neramillai
Jayam Ravi
Nithya Menen
audio launch
Advertisement
Back to Top