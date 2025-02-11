Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh's Viral Scooter Ride in West Bengal: Watch Video

Global music icon Ed Sheeran, who is currently in India for his The Mathematics Tour, surprised fans by visiting West Bengal after his Bengaluru concert. The British singer-songwriter was spotted in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, spending time with Indian sensation Arijit Singh. A video of the duo enjoying an evening scooter ride through the streets of Arijit's hometown has gone viral, leaving netizens in awe.

Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh’s Bond

Sheeran and Singh have shared a strong bond since collaborating in London last year. Their friendship was on full display as they cruised through the quiet lanes of Jiaganj on a two-wheeler, with Arijit at the wheel and Ed riding pillion. They were accompanied by friends on their own scooters, making for a wholesome sight that quickly became a trending topic online.

Ed Sheeran comes to Arijit Singh's hometown, and Arijit drives him through the streets of Jiaganj pic.twitter.com/K4nqZvout1 — chittaranjan. (@i_CHITTARANJAN1) February 10, 2025

Fans React to the Viral Video

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, fans flooded the comments section with excitement. One user eagerly asked, "Arijit × Ed when?" while another exclaimed, "Two Legends in one frame!" Others expressed disbelief at the unexpected meetup, calling it a surreal moment.

Exploring Jiaganj and the Bhagirathi River

According to The Times of India, the two musicians spent nearly five hours together, riding from Jiaganj’s bustling Phulmore area to the serene banks of the Bhagirathi River. They also took an hour-long boat ride at Shibtala Ghat, further immersing themselves in the local culture and scenery.

Ed Sheeran’s India Tour Highlights

Ed Sheeran kicked off The Mathematics Tour in India on January 30 in Pune, followed by electrifying performances in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, he wowed the audience by singing Chuttamalle, a Telugu song from Devara, alongside singer Shilpa Rao. His gesture earned widespread praise from Indian fans.

Sheeran’s next stops on the tour include Shillong on February 12 and Delhi-NCR on February 15, where fans eagerly await his performances.