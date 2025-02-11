Thandel Box Office Collections: 73.20 Crore Worldwide Gross in 4 Days

Naga Chaitanya's Thandel is shattering the Box Office records and thus emerges as the highest grosser in Naga Chaitanya's career. Thandel is unstoppable with the movie minting remarkable numbers even in weekdays. The movie has passed its crucial Monday test with distinction. With a notable 73.12K tickets sold on BookMyShow on Monday, the film has shown remarkable staying power.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Geetha Arts, Thandel collected a gross of 10.83 Cr, taking the 4 days total to 73.20 Cr+. At this pace, the film is poised to surpass the 100 crore mark by the end of its second weekend.

The romance-driven narrative, with Naga Chaitanya delivering a stellar performance alongside Sai Pallavi, continues to resonate with audiences. The Valentine’s weekend, a prime time for romance films, is expected to fuel even greater ticket sales. While the movie already breached breakeven in most of the areas, it will attain the mark in rest of the territories by today or tomorrow.

With the momentum continuing and the holiday season around the corner, Thandel is well on its way to becoming one of the top performers of the year.