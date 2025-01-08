Panthangi Rambabu's Sagubadi: A Handbook on Agriculture and Beyond

One of the major challenges faced by the agricultural sector is the lack of the knowledge. Farmers often do not receive timely advice, recommendations, or access to the necessary pesticides and solutions to combat pests and diseases. This not only reduces crop yields but, in some cases, leads to total crop failures. Despite extensive research being conducted by agricultural universities and institutions, there remains a significant gap between these findings and their reach to farmers.

While a few agricultural journalists are working to fill this gap, only a handful approach the subject with sincere dedication. One among them is Mr. Panthangi Rambabu, a journalist who has been meticulously observing and documenting the agricultural sector, its challenges, and its transformations.

For years, Rambabu has been writing about innovative experiments and successful case studies occurring sporadically across the two Telugu states. His insightful articles have been regularly featured in the Sakshi newspaper.

Now, he has compiled his articles into a book named 'Sagubadi'. This book serves as a valuable resource for those interested in agriculture, including scientists, journalists, and anyone working in the agricultural sector.