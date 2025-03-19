Telangana Budget: Focus on agriculture, healthcare & Six Guarantees

Telangana Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is set to present the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the Assembly at around 11:14 am on March 19 (Wednesday).

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy chaired a Cabinet meeting, during which the Budget was approved.

The Budget is expected to total ₹3.05 lakh crore, an increase of nearly 5% from ₹2.91 lakh crore in FY2024-25.

Agriculture, healthcare, education, and rural development are likely to be the key focus areas for the Congress government in this Budget. Additionally, the Revanth Reddy-led government is expected to allocate funds for implementing the Six Guarantees, which include providing eligible beneficiaries with gas cylinders at ₹500 each, offering free electricity up to 200 units, and providing free bus travel for women.

The State government is also expected to account for an additional annual burden of ₹3,500 crore for enhanced pensions, a part of Congress’ Six Guarantees.

Allocations of approximately ₹18,000 crore for ‘Rythu Bharosa’ and ₹5,000 crore for crop insurance premiums are likely to be proposed. Funds may also be earmarked for the Musi River Rejuvenation project, land acquisition for the regional ring road, and metro rail expansion.

While the State government had planned to settle ₹36,000 crore in debt in the current financial year, it is expected that a proposal may be tabled to clear a ₹65,000 crore debt.