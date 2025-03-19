Hyderabad Struggles with Water Shortage as Groundwater Levels Decline

Hyderabad is on the brink of a severe water crisis this summer as groundwater levels continue to deplete at an alarming rate. According to the latest report from the Water Board, nearly 948 square kilometers, including areas up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), are experiencing dangerously low groundwater levels. Of this, 921 square kilometers are at critical risk. As a result, residents of the city heavily depend on water tankers, with nearly 11,000 tanker bookings happening daily. Key areas such as the IT Corridor, Kukatpally, Madhapur, and Serilingampally are seeing a significant rise in water tanker demand due to dwindling water resources.

This worsening situation is placing immense pressure on Hyderabad’s already stretched water supply. The rapidly declining availability of groundwater raises serious concerns about potential water shortages in the coming months. Without immediate intervention and effective water management strategies, the city may face a full-scale water crisis, severely affecting daily life. Urgent measures are needed to safeguard the city's water resources before the situation spirals out of control.