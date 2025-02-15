Magic First Single Out: Anirudh's Magic Intact - Watch it!

The first single ‘Don’t know why’ from Magic is out now! Anirudh strikes gold once again delivering a mesmerizing music video just in time for Valentine’s Day. It’s almost a tradition, Anirudh’s songs and Valentine’s Day go hand in hand and this year he does it again with a track that’s instantly catchy and irresistibly engaging.

With stylish visuals and vibrant making ‘Don’t know why’ is crafted as a Music video capturing the essence of young love and emotions effortlessly.

Sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Aishwarya Suresh Bindra in both Telugu and Tamil. The song is irresistibly catchy and brings a whole new energy. With lyrics by Krishnakanth (Telugu) and Vignesh Shivan (Tamil), it adds depth to the melody making it an instant chartbuster. The film follows the journey of four teenagers as they come together to compose an original song for their college fest setting the stage for an emotional and inspiring ride.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. A filmmaker known for his impeccable storytelling and blockbuster successes Magic brings a fresh perspective.

With ace cinematographer Girish Gangadharan behind the lens and National Award winning editor Navin Nooli shaping the narrative Magic is backed by a stellar technical team. The film is gearing up to bring a refreshing musical experience.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas respectively and presented by Srikara Studios.