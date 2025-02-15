India and Thailand celebrate cultural ties in Bangkok

Bangkok, Feb 15 (IANS) In a unique display of Indo-Thai cultural richness, the Embassy of India in Bangkok organised Khon dance and Sitar recital celebrating the cultural ties of both nations. The event was a part of SAMVAD-IV, which is held in Thailand.

The Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Embassy of India in Bangkok presented Khon dance, a Thai version of Ramayana, by a group led by Khwanfa Phoophangsute and Sitar recital by Noparuj Satjawan. The music and dance performance was organized on the occasion of ‘Samvad-IV – The Asian Century of Dharma – Dhamma’ at Rembrandt Hotel in Bangkok on Friday, stated a post on X by ICCR in Thailand.

Khon is a masked dance drama in Thailand, which is a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It is a performing art that combines musical, vocal, literary, dance, ritual and handicraft elements.

The dance form depicts Lord Ram’s life, including his exile in the forest, alliance with Hanuman’s army of monkeys, and his fights with the army of Thosakan, the king of the giants. It exemplifies a harmonious integration of music, dance, and ritualistic traditions, reflecting the profound cultural exchanges and historical ties between India and Thailand.

On Friday, while addressing SAMVAD virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the deep cultural ties between India and Thailand, which have existed for over 2,000 years, and underscored the role of Asian traditions in fostering peace and harmony. Emphasizing India and Thailand’s cultural links, he said, “The Ramayan and Ramakien connect us, and our shared reverence for Bhagwan Buddha unites us. When India sent holy relics of Bhagwan Buddha to Thailand last year, billions of devotees paid their respects.”

The theme of SAMVAD this year speaks of the Asian Century, and people often refer to Asia’s economic rise, this conference highlights that the Asian Century is not just about economic value but also about social values stated by PM Modi.

The bilateral relations between India and Thailand are rooted in history, age-old social and cultural interactions and extensive people-to-people contacts. The shared link of Buddhism is reflected in regular pilgrimages to places of Buddhist interest in India by many in Thailand. In Thai architecture, arts, sculpture, dance, drama and literature, many Hindu elements are clearly reflected.

