Met dept forecasts light rains as mercury starts soaring in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 15 (IANS) At a time when the mercury continues to soar in Rajasthan, the met department has forecast cloud cover and light rains in some areas of Jaipur, Bikaner and Bharatpur divisions, that will delay the onset of a blazing summer for a bit.

The minimum temperatures are rising in the state and the morning and evening chill is also gradually fading.

This trend is expected to continue for the next three days, with a change in weather likely from February 18.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, a western disturbance will be active between February 18 and 20, bringing a cloud cover and light rain to some areas in the Jaipur, Bikaner, and Bharatpur divisions, said officials on Saturday.

Overall, the temperature across the state is rising due to which heat is intensifying across Rajasthan.

Barmer recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degree Celsius on Friday.

Over 10 cities in the state saw the temperatures exceed 30 degree Celsius, signaling a rapid shift towards warmer days.

Barmer was the hottest place in the state on Friday, with temperatures soaring 6 degree Celcius above the seasonal average.

Other recorded maximum temperatures include Dungarpur and Jalore at 33.3 degree Celsius, Jaisalmer at 32.8 degree Celsius, Bikaner at 32 degree Celsius, Chittorgarh at 32.2, Bhilwara at 32, Udaipur at 31.8, Jodhpur at 31.7 and Nagaur at 31.4 degree Celsius.

Dausa, Baran and Kota registered 30.1 degree Celsius while Ajmer recorded 30.5 degree Celsius.

Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 29.3 degree Celsius.

Fatehpur (Sikar) recorded 6.3 degree Celsius, which was the lowest in the state, Phalodi recorded 18.1 degree Celsius, Jaisalmer had 15.3 degree Celsius, Barmer 14.6, Dungarpur 13.7 and Bikaner 14 degree Celsius.

The current weather pattern is expected to persist in Rajasthan until February 17, with day temperatures likely to rise by 2-3 degree Celsius in some areas.

The approaching western disturbance between February 18 and 20 may bring light rain or drizzle to parts of the state, said officials.

A western disturbance will be active between February 18 and 20.

Due to this, there is a possibility of cloud cover and light rain or drizzle in the districts of Jaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur division, they added.

