Ed Sheeran to Rock Hyderabad with His Mathematics Tour on February 2 - Check Details

Ed Sheeran is all set to take Hyderabad by storm with his much awaited Mathematics Tour, happening on February 2 at Ramoji Film City. The concert promises to be an unforgettable experience, presented by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live.

One of the highlights of Ed’s performance is his use of a loop station, where he creates beat, melody, and harmony in real time. This unique technique layers the sounds, making each performance different and immersive for the audience. Fans can also expect a special throwback performance of Ed’s energetic hit, “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You,” where he will bring his rap skills into play.

Ed Sheeran’s versatility is a key part of his appeal, as he blends rap, beatboxing, and folk melodies, creating an electrifying live show.

Opening for Ed is Armaan Malik, one of India’s most celebrated modern vocalists. Known for his soulful voice, Armaan will set the stage on fire with his famous songs, ensuring a lively and unforgettable start to the evening.

With Ed Sheeran’s raw energy and Armaan Malik’s soulful tunes, this concert is bound to be a night of fantastic music and performances.