Budget 2025: India's GDP Growth Rate Predicted at 6.3-6.8%

The Economic Survey 2025 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31, 2025, has predicted that the growth rate of GDP would be in the range of 6.3-6.8% in the fiscal year 2025-26. This is less than the 8.2% growth in the previous fiscal year, marking the third consecutive year of growth above 7%.

The survey underlines that though global uncertainties prevail, policymakers have done their part to maintain the stability of the economy. It underlines that, however, great efforts are needed to continue the growth trend despite the tough international developments.

Sectors That Would Sustain Growth

The survey underlines sectors like IT, auto, FMCG, consumer durables, and pharma as the ones that would drive growth. It, however, mentions that the banking and financial services sectors would be the vulnerable ones.

Progress in Government Initiatives

According to the survey, there is progress in different government initiatives for boosting economic growth, such as Ayushman Bharat, Lakshmi Didi, and India AI Mission.

Budget 2025: Growth Focus

Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget 2025 on February 1, 2025, with the focus expected to be on measures that can promote GDP growth. The budget may see an increase in income tax slabs and spending on infrastructure, rural development, and education, say experts.

Overall, the Economic Survey 2025 is cautiously optimistic about India's economy and insists that after how long the economy grew, sustained efforts would be required to maintain growth momentum.

