Nithya Menen's Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: When and where to watch?

The Tamil movie "Kadhalikka Neramillai" starring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen is all set to release on Netflix on February 11. The movie was released in theatres on January 14 and received positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics.

Krithika Udayanidhi has directed this romantic drama film that has gone through the depth of love and relationships. Other notable cast members in the film are Yogi Babu, Vinay, Lal, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, and Vinodhini.

The movie has music by A.R. Rahman and the cinematography by S.R. Kathir. Red Giant Movies have produced this film.

The lead heroine Nithya Menen had words of joy saying that her film will hit Netflix and go ahead to wide audiences.

"This movie was great for the audiences," said Menen, the lead actress of the film.

This Netflix is the need for boosting since Netflix has recently added some more Tamil content on their platforms in recent months.

Apart from "Kadhalikka Neramillai", Nithya Menen has acted in several other Tamil movies, including "Ala Modalaindi", "180", "Ishq", and "Jabardasth". She has also acted in several Telugu movies, including "Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde", "Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju", and "Janatha Garage".

With the release of "Kadhalikka Neramillai" on Netflix, Nithya Menen is going to reach out to a larger audience and cement her position as one of the leading actresses in Tamil cinema.

Also read: Vidaamuyarchi OTT Release: Ajith Kumar’s Thriller to Stream on Netflix After Theatrical Run