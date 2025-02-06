NSIL to launch India’s first fully industry-made PSLV in Q2 this year

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) New Space India Limited (NSIL) will launch GSAT-N3 mission in the first quarter of 2026 to meet the S-Band communication needs of the governmental users, the government informed on Thursday.

Moreover, NSIL signed contract with HAL for end-to-end production of five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the first fully indigenously manufactured PSLV is likely to be launched during the second quarter this year.

Stressing that the space sector reforms have unlocked India’s commercial potential in space, Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology,

NSIL, a public sector enterprise (PSE) under Department of Space and the commercial arm of ISRO incorporated during March 2019, is responsible for carrying out end-to-end commercial space business on a demand-driven approach and has the mandate to enhance the participation of Indian Industries in space related activities.

Dr Singh said that in the coming years, NSIL would strive to further expand its commercial space business in all domains including in the area of building satellites and launch vehicles; providing launch services; establishing ground segment; providing space-based services using communication and earth observation satellites; mission support services and transfer of ISRO developed technologies to Indian industries.

Some of the major business projects that NSIL is envisaging is building several communication satellites on demand driven model, exploring strategies to realise LVM3 rockets through Indian Industry under PPP mode of partnership to commercially exploit the emerging global launch service market, enabling private Indian industries in building several earth observation satellites etc.

As on date, NSIL has successfully launched of 124 International and three Indian customer satellites on-board PSLV, LVM3 and SSLV. NSIL has been disseminating Earth Observation satellite data to global customers since May 2023.

NSIL is closely working with Indian and global customers to build communication and earth observation satellites for meeting their service needs.

