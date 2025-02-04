Ed Sheeran Visits Baahubali World during Hyderabad Concert: Wins Fans Hearts!

Music Sensation Ed Sheeran Had Set Ramoji Film City on Fire with his electrifying performance on Sunday night. Welcomed on stage by Bollywood composer Armaan Malik, Ed mesmerized Hyderabad music lovers with magical renditions of several of his hits.

The concert featured several of Sheeran’s hits including Shivers, Love Yourself, Happier, Photograph, and Perfect. Fans took care of handling the vibes to perfection as they gave the right energy to the English singer-songwriter.

With his concert turning into a huge one, Ed decided to also give the magical city of Hyderabad a small tour in his brief time. From welcoming Armaan Malik to roaming the streets of Hyderabad in an auto, looks like Ed has done it all.

One particular photo from the Pop sensation’s Hyderabad visit will garner fans’ attention. With his concert set in Ramoji Film City, Sheeran managed to visit the iconic “Bahubali” set present in the historic studio.

From a post shared on Instagram, Sheeran could be seen posing on the set as a monumental image of Prabhas carrying Shivling was seen in the background. Ed captioned the post, “Ed’s time in Hyderabad 🇮🇳 see you tomorrow Chennai!”

Not just this, the rockstar seemed to have a gala time backstage as well. One fan poked fun at Ed’s expressions in the post by wondering if he had started taking any karate classes.

Armaan Malik, who opened for Ed in Hyderabad, also wrote an emotional summary of his feelings after the RFC concert. Armaan surely knows how to get the local crowd going as he ended his opening set with his super-hit number “Butta Bomma” from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikhunthapurramulo.