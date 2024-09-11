MP govt inks MoU with NDDB for promoting milk production: CM Mohan Yadav 

Bhopal, Sep 11 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that the Madhya Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), aimed at increasing the milk production in the state.

CM Yadav made this announcement after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also holds the portfolio of the Ministry of Cooperation in New Delhi.

"MP government has signed an MoU with NDDB on Tuesday. This step will help to increase milk production in the state," CM Yadav said, adding that NDDB and the state government would set up dairies for milk production as a pilot project.

Chief Minister said with this step, more than 11,000 villages would be able to get a fair milk price.

"During the meeting, the Union Cooperation Minister assured that the MP government will get full support and the milk project will be expanded across the state in future," he added.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress has alleged that the attempt was being made to promote Gujarat-based Amul milk products in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Vivek Tankha said, "Sanchi is being taken over through the backdoor. Amul has been trying to expand in Madhya Pradesh for a long time, it even set up a big plant, but could not find a way."

However, the MP BJP unit responded to Tankha's claim, saying the Congress leader was making a "false and baseless" allegation about the BJP-led MP government.

MP BJP said the NDDB is an undertaking of the Union government, which has been given the task of operating and efficiently managing Sanchi.

"There is no mention of Amul in this. There is talk of handing over Sanchi to the National Dairy Development Board for modernisation and production. Since the BJP government is determined to make the state a leader at every level, this step has been taken to make the state a leader in milk production in the country by providing facilities," the MP BJP said in a statement on Wednesday.

