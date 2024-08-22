Manushi Chhillar ends her ‘many moods’ with her ‘favourite food’

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress Manushi Chhillar has shared her many moods and how she ended it with her “favourite food”, bhelpuri, a delicacy from Mumbai.

Manushi took to Instagram, where she shared a string of mirror selfies of herself sitting in her vanity van. She ended it with a picture having bhelpuri and posing for the camera.

“Fake bruise, many moods and ending it with my fav food,” she wrote.

A former beauty queen, Manushi, who hails from Haryana was crowned with the Miss World 2017 title, 17 years after Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was feted with the honour.

She made her debut in Hindi cinema in 2022 with Akshay Kumar-starrer historical drama “Samrat Prithviraj”, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It told the story of the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty.

A year later, she was seen in the comedy-drama “The Great Indian Family” starring Vicky Kaushal. It was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. After taking a break for two years, she was then seen as a wing commander in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual action drama movie “Operation Valentine”, opposite Varun Tej.

“Operation Valentine” was based on the 2019 Pulwama Attack and the retaliatory Balakot Air Strikes, was directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

She was recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s science fiction action film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films

Coming up next for Manushi is set to appear in the action thriller “Tehran”, directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. She will be seen starring opposite action star John Abraham in the geo-political film.

