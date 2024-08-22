Tahir Raj Bhasin cried with happiness after getting chosen to play anti-hero in ‘Mardaani’

Mumbai, August 22 (IANS) As his debut film “Mardaani” clocked ten years in Hindi cinema, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin shared anecdotes about the film, which is directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

Tahir said: “As ‘Mardaani’ clocks in ten years, I look back with great appreciation for the unforgettable journey of working on this ground-breaking film. I have immense gratitude for having the rare opportunity of debuting in a YRF film directed by the extraordinary Pradeep Sarkar and starring opposite Rani Mukerji.”

The actor recalled a moment from his auditioning days and said: “I distinctly remember the moment I was told that among the hundreds who auditioned for the role, after multiple rounds of auditions, I was chosen to play the anti-hero in Mardaani. I cried with happiness.”

“The feeling didn’t sink in until the day we all met for the first sit down script reading.”

Tahir said that when the film had released, there was so much love and appreciation that it received.

“I particularly remember Aamir Khan sir’s tweet for me. He has tweeted ‘Who is this new guy? I liked his performance’ . I was over the moon when I saw his tweet for me!” he shared.

Talking about his experience of being directed by Pradeep Sarkar in his very first film, Tahir said, “‘Mardaani’ was not just a project; it was a transformative experience for me. Working with Pradeep Sarkar was an honour, he was a maverick visionary director.”

“His guidance was instrumental in crafting a charming anti-hero who had style and edge. The distinctiveness of 'Mardaani' lay in how the anti-hero was projected by Pradeep sir. He had an extraordinary ability to give definite directions but also allow for the space for an actor to explore authentic emotional performances."

Tahir said that every moment with Sarkar on set was a learning experience for him.

He said that sharing the screen with Rani Mukerji was equally inspiring.

“She was a star I grew up watching. There was so much to learn from her. Rani Mukerji’s presence was magnetic, and her professionalism and commitment to the role was unparalleled.”

Looking back with gratitude at his journey, Tahir added, “Landing the role of the anti-hero in the first part of the Mardaani franchise was a dynamic start for me and it is an experience I will always value.”

