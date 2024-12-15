Heart Attacks During Christmas Holidays: What You Need to Know

The holiday season is a time for joy, giving, and celebration with loved ones. However, health officials warn that this festive period also brings a significant increase in heart attacks. Christmas is the most common time for heart attacks, and it's essential to be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions.

So, what is it about the holiday season that puts people at such a higher risk for heart problems? There are several reasons for this increased risk. The cold weather, overeating during the holidays, and drinking can all be stressful to the heart. In addition, the stress and exhilaration of the season can also impact cardiovascular health.

According to Dr. Puneet Sharma, an interventional cardiology specialist with Sanford Health, people often neglect their symptoms while celebrating with their families. "Heart attack and stroke: these are two unpredictable, unprovoked events that no one knows when it's gonna happen, but if there's some symptoms that you're thinking, then just seek medical attention," he advises.

It is very important to know the warning signs of a heart attack, which may include:

Chest pains or discomfort

Shortness of breath

Heart palpitations or rapid or irregular heartbeat

Cold sweats

Pain moving through the neck

If you or a loved one is experiencing any of these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately. Do not wait until you get back home or when the holiday season is over. Every minute counts when treating a heart attack.

While celebrating the holidays, health officials advise keeping an eye on loved ones with heart conditions. Encourage them to take their medication as prescribed and observe any change in their condition.

Thus, by being careful about what dangers and risks may pose a problem, you are going to ensure that you and those you love enjoy a healthy holiday season. Remember: it is always better to err on the side of caution when it comes to your heart. Don't ask questions, call the emergency number, you could just save a life.

