December 14 - 31: Bank holidays list!

The Reserve Bank of India has issued the list of bank holidays for December. According to the list, banks will remain closed for 12 days between December 14th and 31st. This means that if you have any bank-related work, you should complete it quickly to avoid any inconvenience.

There are bank holidays in December that fall as national and regional holidays. All banks around the country will be closed on national holidays. Regional holidays apply to states or regions. Be aware that a holiday in one state does not guarantee another state will have the holiday on that same day.

List of bank holidays in December

December 14th-Second Saturday

December 15: Sunday

December 18: Guru Ghasidas Jayanti (Chandigarh)

December 19: Goa Liberation Day (All banks will remain closed in Goa)

December 22: Sunday

December 24: Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Christmas Eve (Mizoram, Meghalaya, Punjab, Chandigarh)

December 25: Christmas

December 26: All Banks Holiday (Boxing Day and Kwanzaa)

December 28: Fourth Saturday

December 29: Sunday

December 30: Banks in Meghalaya will be closed for the U Kiang Nangbah festival

December 31st: Bank holiday in Mizoram and Sikkim on account of New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong

Though the banks will be closed on these days, online services will be available. You can use net banking, mobile banking, and UPI to transfer money, pay bills, and check your balance. Moreover, ATMs will be available for withdrawing money, checking your balance, and getting mini statements.

In conclusion, it's time to plan your banking activities. It is not a good time to visit the bank and end up in a crowded, noisy place. Finish off all your bank work before the holidays and manage everything through online services.

