Nayanthara - Vignesh Shivan at Delhi Hotel: No One Recognises, Video Goes Viral

South Indian star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently celebrated their birthday, albeit in a simple and low-key manner. This simplicity and humility of the couple took them to a hotel in Delhi to celebrate the special day.

To everyone's surprise, the celebrity couple made their way into one of this town's eateries without anybody recognizing them. They stood in line for 30 minutes before getting a table, as any other patron would. This has caused quite a buzz on social media, with fans saluting the couple's simplicity and humility.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan keep their birthday as simple as possible, and we rarely see such scenes with extravagance and show-offs at filmy celebrities' parties. The couple's humility and simplicity have won a lot of respect from their fans.

It's worth noting that Nayanthara found herself in controversy recently when, through her Netflix documentary "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale", she was served a legal notice from a production house for using a clip from her film "Nanum Rowdy Dhan". The actress responded to the notice with an open letter explaining her side of the story.

