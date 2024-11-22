November 23 OTT Releases: Movies and Web Series to Watch this Weekend!

It's another weekend, and with it comes the slew of new releases on various OTT platforms. This week, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and Aha had an array of releases - ranging from movies to web series. Here's what's in store this week:

Amazon Prime Video:

DevarHindi Movie

TransmitSpanish Movie

The Piano English Movie

The Empress Season 2German Series

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 (English series)

Netflix:

Hunting with Tigers (French movie)

Out of My Mind (English movie)

Book My Show from Darkness (Swedish movie)

Unstoppable with NBK Part 2 (Telugu talk show)

Blitz (Arabic movie)

The Girl in the Trunk (Swedish movie)

Hotstar:

Tekku Vadaakku (Malayalam movie)

Laggaam (Telugu movie)

A Man on the Inside (English series)

Aha:

The Rana Daggubati Show (Telugu talk show)

Bagheera (Telugu movie)

Apple TV+:

Bread and Roses (English movie)

Well, it's time to get the popcorn ready, sit back, and enjoy the latest releases on your favourite OTT platforms!

