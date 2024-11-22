Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Prithvi in danger zone

Week 12 of the Telugu Bigg Boss 8 program has ended and it is completing nominations for this week. One of them to be nominated is none other than Prerana, Nikhil, Yashmi, Prithvi, and Nabeel. The contestants are coming against each other very fiercely while there is an effort on their part to not lose in the game.

Prerana is at the top so far, garnering about 26% of the voting trends. Nikhil comes in second, followed by Yashmi and Nabeel. Prithvi is running in the danger zone, garnering the least number of votes. Prithvi has been nominated several times this season but managed to stay out of elimination every time. This time, though, it looks like his luck might run out.

Well, Prithvi's Bigg Boss journey has been very eventful. He has been involved in most of the controversies, and what could be seen were more fights with other contestants. Still, this did not stop him from winning over a large number of followers who kept saving him in the show multiple times. This time, it seems his luck may have finally run out.

If Prithvi survives this time, then Nabeel is supposed to be knocked out. Nabeel has been one of the strongest contestants of the season so far, but the last few weeks have seen him faltering in his performance. He has been nominated several times during the last few weeks, but he has managed to escape the axe every single time. This time around, it seems like he is supposed to get eliminated.

The suspense is killing the fans, and everyone is eagerly waiting to see who will get eliminated this week. Will Prithvi manage to escape elimination once again, or will Nabiel be the one to get eliminated? The answer will be revealed in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Competition is getting fierce, and the contestants are in there doing everything they can to stay in the game. The audience is also eagerly waiting to see who will be the winner of this season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Suspense continues, with fans waiting to see what's next in the show.

