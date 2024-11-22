Nayanthara - Dhanush Face-to-Face at a Wedding

After a major face-off between Nayanthara and Dhanush, and amidst the ongoing legal battle, an unexpected and uncomfortable moment unfolded at producer Aakash Baskaran’s wedding in Chennai, where former co-stars Nayan and Dhanush were seated just rows apart. The event marked their first public appearance together since Nayanthara's open letter accusing Dhanush of demanding money for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to use BTS footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhan in her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale.

Also read: Isha Ambani's Twins' Second Birthday Celebrations: Inside Photos

The accusation sparked a legal feud, with Dhanush sending a formal notice to Nayanthara in response. Despite the ongoing tension, both stars did their best to avoid any interaction at the wedding, sitting in adjacent aisles in the front row and ignoring each other.

Also read: Nayanthara, Dhanush Attend Wedding: Viral Photos

The awkward encounter quickly went viral, with fans and media outlets noting the strained atmosphere between the two. Celebrities are usually aware of each other's arrivals at high-profile events and often coordinate to avoid such situations, but it appears that didn’t happen in this case.

Baskaran, who is also producing Dhanush’s upcoming project Idly Kadai, invited several big names from the industry to the wedding. But it was the tension between Nayanthara and Dhanush that quickly became the talk of the event, leaving fans wondering how the feud might unfold in the coming days.

Also read: IFFI 2024: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Join Nagarjuna at 55th IFFI in Goa