Dhanush-Aishwarya Separation: Court Proceedings Delayed

Dhanush-Aishwarya Divorce Case: Proceedings Delayed as Couple Fails to Appear in Court

The highly publicized divorce case between Tamil actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, has hit a roadblock. The couple, who announced their separation in 2022, failed to appear in court, prompting the judge to postpone the hearing to October 19.

Dhanush, who made his debut with the film "Thulluvadho Ilamai" in 2002, rose to fame with his versatile performances in various Tamil films. He married Aishwarya in 2004 in a grand ceremony attended by prominent politicians and film personalities. The couple has two sons, Yatra and Linga.

However, after 18 years of marriage, the couple announced their decision to part ways, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite efforts from their families to reconcile, Dhanush and Aishwarya remain firm on their decision. Their children have reportedly adjusted to living alternately with their parents.

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala Opens Up About Her Relationship with Samantha

Speculations surrounding the reasons for their divorce have been rife on social media, but the couple has maintained silence on the issue. Aishwarya had approached the court seeking divorce earlier this year, and the case is currently underway.

The Chennai Family Court's decision to postpone the hearing has further delayed the proceedings. The couple's failure to appear in court has sparked curiosity among fans and media, who are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this high-profile divorce case.

The divorce proceedings have not only shocked the film industry but also left fans wondering about the future of this once-celebrated couple.

Also read: Samantha Breaks Silence with Cryptic Post Amid Divorce Controversy