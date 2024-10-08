Samantha Breaks Silence with Cryptic Post Amid Divorce Controversy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence with Cryptic Post Amid Divorce Controversy

Days after Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's explosive claims about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a cryptic message on Instagram, sparking speculation.

Recent Controversy

Minister Konda Surekha made sensational accusations, alleging that Samantha's refusal to accommodate a certain request led to her divorce. The claims were promptly disputed by both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.

Social Media Backlash

Konda Surekha faced widespread criticism on social media for referring to Samantha as his "former spouse" instead of using her name in his statement.

Samantha's Cryptic Response

Choosing to forego a caption, Samantha's Instagram story read: "You don't have to do something huge to make a huge difference." While she hasn't directly addressed the controversy, the post has fueled speculation.

Minister's Claims

Konda Surekha alleged that Rama Rao requested Samantha's accompaniment in exchange for saving Nagarjuna's N-Convention Center from demolition. The duo reportedly split after Samantha refused.

Samantha's Subtle Message?

Fans are interpreting Samantha's post as a subtle message, hinting that she won't engage with baseless accusations. Others see it as a call to action, emphasizing the impact of small gestures.

The actress's response has sparked a mix of reactions, with some praising her dignity and others urging her to speak out.

