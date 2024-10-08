October 2024 School Holidays: State-Wise List

In September, schools and colleges received many holidays due to festivals and rain. As October arrived, the biggest festivals of the year were also approaching. Many states, like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, have already announced Dussehra 2024 holidays for schools.

In Telangana and AP, the holidays started on October 2 and continued until October 13, with the schools reopening on October 14. October has Dussehra, Diwali, Dhanteras, Karwa Chauth, and many other festivals. Apart from these days, October 13, 20 and 27 are holidays due to Sunday.

Navratri and Dussehra Holidays 2024

Chhattisgarh: Schools will remain closed from October 7 to 13 [total of 6 days] and also on October 29 (Dhanteras), October 30 (Narak Chaudas), October 31 (Diwali), November 1 (Govardhan Puja), and November 2 (Bhai Dooj).

Odisha: Schools will be closed from October 20 to 29.

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan: Schools will remain closed on Dussehra, Diwali, Dhanteras, Narak Chaudas, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

Bihar: Schools will be closed on October 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 20, 27, and 31.

Telangana: Schools will remain closed until October 14 for the Dussehra and Badhukamma holidays, reopening on October 15.

Jharkhand: Government schools will be closed on October 9 (Durga Puja Saptami), November 1 (Diwali), and November 6 (Chhath).

Andhra Pradesh: Schools will be closed from October 3 to 13.

Karnataka: Schools will have Dussehra holidays until October 20, with a total of 17 days off.

