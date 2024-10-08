Navratri Day 6: Maa Katyayani Significance, rituals, and colour

As the sixth day of Shardiya Navratri dawns, devotees across India prepare to worship Maa Katyayani, the fierce warrior goddess. This day, known as Shashthi, holds immense significance in the nine-day festival.

Who is Maa Katyayani?

Maa Katyayani is the sixth incarnation of Goddess Durga, born to sage Katya. She's depicted riding a majestic lion with multiple hands and holding a lotus flower and sword. Her powerful form represents wisdom, harmony, and courage.

The Story Behind Maa Katyayani

Legend has it that Goddess Parvati transformed into Maa Katyayani to defeat the demon Mahishasura. This avatar embodies the goddess's fierce energy, making her a revered figure in Hindu mythology.

Day 6 Puja Guide

To seek Maa Katyayani's blessings:

Wake up early, and wear new red clothes.

Clean the puja area and prepare the goddess's idol.

Offer fresh flowers, chant mantras, and prayers.

Hold a lotus flower in your palm during puja.

Offer honey as prasad and bhog.

Auspicious Colors and Timings

Wear red, symbolizing passion and love.

Brahma muhurta: 4:44 a.m. - 5:34 a.m.

Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 a.m. - 12:28 p.m.

Vijaya muhurat: 1:59 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Benefits of worshipping Maa Katyayani:

By worshipping Maa Katyayani, devotees seek:

Wisdom and harmony

Courage and strength

Protection from evil forces

Success and prosperity

Embrace Maa Katyayani's divine energy on Day 6 of Navratri. May her blessings fill your life with love, light, and positivity.

Stuti: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Mantra: Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah

Prathana: Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini

Kavacha: Katyayanaumukha Patu Kam Swahaswarupini

Lalate Vijaya Patu Malini Nitya Sundari

Kalyani Hridayam Patu Jaya Bhagamalini

