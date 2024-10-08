Telangana Jobs: 5,000 New Jobs in Revenue Department To Be Filled

The Telangana government has delivered more positive news for job seekers by announcing plans to fill numerous vacancies in the highly coveted Revenue Department.

As part of this initiative, 5,000 new positions will be created, including roles like Junior Revenue Officer and Village Revenue Secretary. Telangana, with its 10,054 revenue villages, will recruit officers for half of these villages directly, while the remaining vacancies will be managed by reallocating the existing workforce.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for these positions, candidates must hold a degree. Historically, Village Revenue Officers (VROs) and Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) have played a crucial role in village-level administration, including tasks like disaster assessment, crop loss evaluation, and identifying beneficiaries for government schemes. In a bid to strengthen the revenue system at the grassroots level, the government has decided that the newly created positions will require qualified degree holders.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Every village will now have a dedicated Revenue Officer, whose primary duties will include managing land records, conducting field inquiries for essential documents such as caste and income certificates, and overseeing land surveys. Additionally, they will assist in land surveys, disaster management, and other critical services.

Upcoming Record of Rights (ROR) Law:

To further support farmers, the government is planning to introduce a new Record of Rights (ROR) law. This law is expected to streamline the delivery of revenue services across villages. Telangana’s Revenue Minister, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, highlighted that this recruitment drive aims to ensure that each village has a dedicated officer to address revenue-related matters effectively.