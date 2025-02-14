Samantha Dinner Date with Boyfriend on Valentine's Day?

Tollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news of late, and her recent Instagram post only fuelled the rumours. Samantha posted a set of pictures on Valentine's Day to introduce a new product from her brand, Secret Alchemist. But one picture caught everyone's eye, leaving people wondering whether she has got herself a new love interest.

The picture under scrutiny features Samantha toasting with an enigmatic guy in a warm restaurant ambience. The blurred surroundings and intimate environment have triggered speculation about the person dressed in the denim shirt sitting on the other side of her.

Some of the fans have teased asking who the mystery man is, but others were more explicit in questioning if he was movie director Raj Nidimoru. Speculation arose when a few days back Samantha was seen with Raj's hand in her hand, which created a date rumour.

Yet neither Samantha nor Raj has commented on these rumours, and fans continue to speculate about the relationship. Interestingly, Samantha's former husband, Naga Chaitanya, recently addressed their breakup, stating that they have both moved on. Chaitanya is currently married to Sobhita Dhulipala.

