Who will organise IPL matches in Rajasthan: Ad hoc committee says ball in CM's court

Jaipur, Feb 14 (IANS) The hosting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Rajasthan has become an issue of concern as the RCA stands dissolved and an ad hoc committee formed last year is overseeing the cricket affairs in the state. Given the situation, the state Chief Minister is likely to take a decision soon.

The question being asked is who will organise the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Rajasthan. However, ad hoc committee convenor Jaideep Bihani has said that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will take a final call on this discussion.

"I have a meeting with CM Sharma tomorrow and he will take a final call on it," he told IANS.

It needs to be mentioned here that there is uncertainty over who will be organising IPL in the state. Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has already been dissolved and an ad hoc committee was formed last year to look after the cricket affairs in the state. However, as an ad hoc committee was formed later, the IPL last year was organised by the Sports Council which is the state government.

While the Sports ad hoc committee has been claiming that it will organise the tournament in the state, the Sports Council on the other hand has been claiming that the IPL will be organised under its banner. The ad hoc committee of the RCA has already requested the Sports Council to lease Sawai Mansingh Stadium for hosting IPL matches.

Committee convenor Jaideep Bihani stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has entrusted them with organising the matches. He earlier warned that if the handover is not completed, he will escalate the matter to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma which has now been done. Meanwhile, Sports Department Secretary Neeraj Kumar Pawan maintained that IPL matches in Jaipur can only be organised under the supervision of the Sports Council, and not the ad hoc committee.

On February 10, Jaideep Bihani wrote to Secretary Neeraj Kumar Pawan, emphasising that the BCCI has authorised the Rajasthan Cricket Association's ad hoc committee to manage the IPL matches in Jaipur. He urged the department to transfer control of Sawai Mansingh Stadium to the committee to ensure adequate preparations. In the letter, Bihani also assured that the committee would pay Rs 20 lakh per match to the Sports Council for hosting IPL games at the venue.

Meanwhile, Neeraj K. Pawan while talking to IANS confirmed that things will get clarity in the next few hours and he will be able to give a version once the picture gets cleared. However, Biyani told IANS that the CM will take a final call. "The ball is in CM's court now," he added.

The forthcoming 18th edition of the IPL is likely to commence on March 22 in Kolkata. The official schedule for the tournament is awaited.

