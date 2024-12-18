Atlee Teams Up with Vijay Sethupathi for New Movie

Director Atlee is all set to collaborate with actor Vijay Sethupathi on an exciting new film, creating a buzz among fans and the film industry. Atlee, known for hits like Mersal and Bigil, will team up with Vijay Sethupathi, famous for his performances in Super Deluxe and Soodhu Kavvum. The new movie will be directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, who is known for Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom.

Atlee shared that the movie has been in development for a while, and the script has just been finalized. Though the details of the plot are being kept a secret, Atlee promised a grand celebration with a great cast. Fans are particularly excited since Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi previously worked together on the 2023 hit Jawan, making this new project even more anticipated.

In addition, Atlee is gearing up for the release of his movie Baby John, set to release on December 25. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Sanya Malhotra, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is a remake of the Tamil film Theri and is directed by Kalees. Fans are eagerly waiting for both projects as they showcase some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.