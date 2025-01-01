Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi Postponed: No Pongal Release

Ajith's much-awaited movie Vidamuyarchi was supposed to compete with big Telugu films like Game Changer, Daaku Maharaj, and Sankranthiki Vastunnam during the Pongal festival. However, Lyca Productions recently made an official announcement saying the movie will not be released on Pongal Day due to "unavoidable circumstances." The production house didn’t give specific reasons, but it confirmed that Vidamuyarchi is now planned for release in the last week of January, though an official date hasn't been confirmed yet.

Rumors are spreading that financial problems might be the reason for the delay, but no official statement has clarified this. Fans were eagerly waiting for the film's release, but it looks like they will have to wait a bit longer. The new release date is expected soon, and fans hope it will be worth the wait!