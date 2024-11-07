November 7: Gold and Silver prices decline

Hyderabad: Gold prices in the city slumped drastically today as rates fell both for 22-carat and 24-carat gold. Presently, the 10 grams of 22-carat gold currently stands at Rs. 72,000 with a decline of Rs. 1,650. The 10 grams of 24-carat gold price stands at Rs. 78,560 with a reduction of Rs. 1,790.

Silver price unchanged at Rs 1,02,000 per kg. These are the closing prices of yesterday and may rise and fall during the day.

The international gold market has witnessed fluctuations for the past several weeks and was down during the wedding season. In recent days, the price of 24-carat gold in 10 grams hovered around Rs. 70,000, while that of 22-carat gold in 10 grams was around Rs. 66,000.

The prices keep changing invariably and must be tracked in real-time for the potential buyer of gold. Today's prices may open in a dip or a surge based on market trends.

The prices of gold have declined dramatically, and this is just an excellent opportunity for gold buyers to invest in the yellow metal during the ongoing wedding season.

